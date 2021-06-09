6ix Laughs Comedy

Join us on Saturday June 19th 2021 at 8PM for a night of stand-up comedy at one of the city’s landmark restaurants since 1954!! We are located in the Eglinton Sq. Plaza right behind the Metro.

The lineup of comics will consist of the cream of the crop of Canadian comedy. Acts seen on Just For laughs, CBC and the Comedy Network. Headlined by yours truly, Mr. Roby Hollywood.

Free Parking, great menu, cheap drinks.

Socially distanced Patio seating in effect. Due to limited capacity, early ticket reservation is encouraged.