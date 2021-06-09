NOW MagazineAll Events6ix Laughs Comedy

6ix Laughs Comedy

6ix Laughs Comedy

by
4 4 people viewed this event.

Join us on Saturday June 19th 2021 at 8PM for a night of stand-up comedy at one of the city’s landmark restaurants since 1954!! We are located in the Eglinton Sq. Plaza right behind the Metro.
The lineup of comics will consist of the cream of the crop of Canadian comedy. Acts seen on Just For laughs, CBC and the Comedy Network. Headlined by yours truly, Mr. Roby Hollywood.
Free Parking, great menu, cheap drinks.
Socially distanced Patio seating in effect. Due to limited capacity, early ticket reservation is encouraged.

 

Date And Time

2021-06-19 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-06-19 @ 10:00 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.