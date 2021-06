Stand-up comedy on the patio with headliner Mr. Roby Hollywood. June 19 at 8 pm. Reservations recommended. $10. Watts Restaurant, 1 Eglinton Sq. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6ix-laughs-comedy-tickets-158522461951

Socially distanced patio seating in effect. Due to limited capacity, early ticket reservation is encouraged.