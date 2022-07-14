7th Annual Groovin’ in the Park – Saturday Fever

Groovin in the Park is Toronto’s biggest FREE celebration of House, Disco, Funk, Soul, Food & Culture held at Woodbine Park in Toronto’s Beaches. Part of the Beaches Jazz Festival summer programming, Groovin’ in The Park is a 2-day community dance festival that will be returning to Toronto’s Woodbine Park after a 2-year hiatus. The family-friendly park in the city’s East end is a beautiful setting for the festival which includes delicious craft food options, beer garden, shaded seating and more. And best of all, it’s free!

The Groovin’ in the Park 2022 Saturday all-day party is headlined by Toronto’s Starting from Scratch. Considered one of the city’s greatest DJs, Starting from Scratch has packed clubs around the world, hosted popular Flow 93.5FM, iheartradio & Virgin Radio shows, and is the official DJ of internationally touring comedian Russell Peters. In a web leak, he was revealed to be one of the top paid DJs streaming on Twitch. Making his Canadian debut, DJ Greg Wilson is regarded as one of the most important figures on the UK dance scene and was instrumental in breaking the new electronic, post-disco records coming out of New York, a sound he has dubbed ‘electro-funk’. In addition, Greg performs with a signature Reel to Rell Tape Player Rounding out the lineup is Montreal’s ambassador of soulful house music JoJo Flores, plus local club legends DJ Yogi (United Soul), DJ Jason Palma (Higher Ground Radio ), DJ John Kong (Do Right Music) plus up and coming DJ Iced Misto & live vocalist Fairy J plus an Open Community Stage hosted by Jay NuFunk.