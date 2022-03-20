Readers' Choice 2021

8-BIT Comedy

Mar 20, 2022

10 10 people viewed this event.

North South Presents 8-BIT COMEDY at FreePlay Arcade

COMEDY NOT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Join us Sunday April 3rd 2022 for the some of the best comedians Canada has to offer

We’re Proud to say from 8-BIT COMEDY 2 we donated over $200 to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid with support from our guests! So a huge thank you to them!

With comedians who have been featured on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Yuk Yuks, Sirius XM and more!

HEADLINER

Adrienne Fish
With Host: Blayne Smith
Featuring – Yaz – Ali Hassan – George Rivard – Tex Eknes
FreePlay offers the largest selection of Craft beer in Toronto, along with amazing eats by Celebrity Chef Noel Cunningham.

SPONSORED BY TOKYO SMOKE. Surprise giveaways by TOKYO SMOKE TORONTO (93 Cumberland) Merch, Discounts, and more!

Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door

Doors 8pm, Showtime 8:30pm

FreePlay Arcade, 300 College St.

Follow us at @northsouthpresents on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Additional Details

Location Address - 300 College Street Toronto, ON M5T 1R9

Event Price - 20

Date And Time

Sun, Apr 3rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

FreePlay Toronto

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy
 
