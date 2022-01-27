Readers' Choice 2021

8-Bit Comedy

Jan 27, 2022

12 12 people viewed this event.

North South Presents 8-BIT COMEDY at FreePlay Arcade

COMEDY NOT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Join us February 6th 2022 for the some of the best comedians Canada has to offer hosted by Yaz.

With comedians who have been featured on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Yuk Yuks, Sirius XM and more!

Headliner Sandra Battaglini, Ryan Dillion, Che Durena, Max Sheldrick, Joey Harlem, Kari Johnson and Peter Saran.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door

Doors 8 pm, Showtime 8:30 pm

We expect to sell out so buy your tickets now!

FreePlay Arcade, 300 College St.

All covid-19 guidelines and rules will be in place, including proof of vaccine for entry and mask requirements.

Additional Details

Location Address - 300 College Street Toronto, ON M5T 1R9

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Sun, Feb 6th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Location

FreePlay Arcade

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

