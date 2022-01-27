North South Presents 8-BIT COMEDY at FreePlay Arcade

COMEDY NOT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Join us February 6th 2022 for the some of the best comedians Canada has to offer hosted by Yaz.

With comedians who have been featured on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Yuk Yuks, Sirius XM and more!

Headliner Sandra Battaglini, Ryan Dillion, Che Durena, Max Sheldrick, Joey Harlem, Kari Johnson and Peter Saran.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door

Doors 8 pm, Showtime 8:30 pm

We expect to sell out so buy your tickets now!

FreePlay Arcade, 300 College St.

All covid-19 guidelines and rules will be in place, including proof of vaccine for entry and mask requirements.