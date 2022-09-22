North South Presents 8-BIT COMEDY at FreePlay Arcade

FREE Gaming All Night for all 8-BIT Ticket Holders

COMEDY NOT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Join us 8:30 pm Sunday OCTOBER 2ND 2022 for the some of the best comedians Canada has to offer

With comedians who have been featured on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Yuk Yuks, Sirius XM and more!

HEADLINER KYLE LUCEY

With Host: MAX SHELDRICK

Featuring – Yaz Baez – Brandon Sobel – Alexander Brovedani – Keith Andrews – George Rivard

FreePlay offers the largest selection of Craft beer in Toronto, along with amazing eats by Celebrity Chef Noel Cunningham.

$5 shots, Signature Cocktails, and alcohol infused Slushies

Make sure to show up early for your nostalgia gaming fix for FREE GAMING ALL NIGHT

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door

Showtime 8:30pm. FreePlay Arcade, 300 College St.

Follow us at @northsouthpresents on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube