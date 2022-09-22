- News
North South Presents 8-BIT COMEDY at FreePlay Arcade
FREE Gaming All Night for all 8-BIT Ticket Holders
COMEDY NOT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Join us 8:30 pm Sunday OCTOBER 2ND 2022 for the some of the best comedians Canada has to offer
With comedians who have been featured on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Yuk Yuks, Sirius XM and more!
HEADLINER KYLE LUCEY
With Host: MAX SHELDRICK
Featuring – Yaz Baez – Brandon Sobel – Alexander Brovedani – Keith Andrews – George Rivard
FreePlay offers the largest selection of Craft beer in Toronto, along with amazing eats by Celebrity Chef Noel Cunningham.
$5 shots, Signature Cocktails, and alcohol infused Slushies
Make sure to show up early for your nostalgia gaming fix for FREE GAMING ALL NIGHT
Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door
Showtime 8:30pm. FreePlay Arcade, 300 College St.
Location Address - 300 College Street Toronto, ON M5T 1R9
Event Price - 15