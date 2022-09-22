Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 22, 2022

8-BIT COMEDY

North South Presents 8-BIT COMEDY at FreePlay Arcade

FREE Gaming All Night for all 8-BIT Ticket Holders
COMEDY NOT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Join us 8:30 pm Sunday OCTOBER 2ND 2022 for the some of the best comedians Canada has to offer

With comedians who have been featured on CBC, Just For Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Yuk Yuks, Sirius XM and more!

HEADLINER KYLE LUCEY
With Host: MAX SHELDRICK
Featuring – Yaz Baez – Brandon Sobel – Alexander Brovedani – Keith Andrews – George Rivard
FreePlay offers the largest selection of Craft beer in Toronto, along with amazing eats by Celebrity Chef Noel Cunningham.

$5 shots, Signature Cocktails, and alcohol infused Slushies

Make sure to show up early for your nostalgia gaming fix for FREE GAMING ALL NIGHT

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door

Showtime 8:30pm. FreePlay Arcade, 300 College St.

Follow us at @northsouthpresents on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Additional Details

Location Address - 300 College Street Toronto, ON M5T 1R9

Event Price - 15

Date And Time

Sun, Oct 2nd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Freeplay

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy
 
