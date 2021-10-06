We Quit Theatre presents the online digital performance, a trans coming out story made out of other stories: a dialogue from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a half-remembered swim lesson, and an 80,000-word Facebook correspondence. 805-4821 explores memory, identity, and love in an age of apocalypse. Oct 13-16 at 8 pm, Oct 17 at 2 pm. Pwyc. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/queer-far-wherever-you-are/#8054821

Initially conceived for an overhead projector, We Quit Theatre has transformed 805-4821 into a live-typed digital performance for Google Docs. 805-4821 premiered at SummerWorks 2019 where it received a 5N review and was awarded the Buddies in Bad Times Vanguard Award, and has since toured digitally to OFFTA, Théatre Catapulte, and PushOff.

Dasha Plett // writer and performer

Gislina Patterson // dramaturg and director

“…a beautiful articulation of the kinds of experiences we’re only starting to find language for.”

— NOW Magazine (NNNNN)