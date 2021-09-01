We like to party, 90’s STYLE! The 90’s Nostalgia Canadian Tour is coming soon! The three day festival features prominent pop artists from the 1990’s: Aqua, Ludacris, Elvis Crespo, The Vengaboys, Kardinal Offishall, Haddaway, Eiffel 65, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and more!

Happening at Improve Canada in Concord, Ontario (7250 Keele St.) on Friday, September 24th (The Freestyle Fiesta), Saturday, September 25th (Electric Circus), and Sunday, September 26th (Rap City). Tickets range from $50-$250; purchase online at https://festivalsofvaughan.com/e/90s-nostalgia-electric-circus-edition-featuring-aq/tickets. Friday doors open at 6:30pm, Saturday & Sunday doors open at 3:30pm, and the fun goes until 11pm! Follow along for updates & excitement on our Instagram & TikTok: @90snostalgia.ca

It’ll be a party like no other. SEE YOU SOON!