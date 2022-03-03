A Celebration of Irish Music

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 3, 2022

Canada Ireland Foundation invites you to enjoy an intimate, live concert in celebration of Irish Heritage Month.

Featuring acclaimed Irish fiddle player Aoife Ní Bhriain and beloved Canadian folk-musician Tom Power.

Friday, March 11, at 8pm at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Toronto.

Tickets $21 – $32.   Cash bar.

Info & Tickets: https://bit.ly/3IJw7yi 

Location Address - 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1A6

Event Price - $21 - $32

Fri, Mar 11th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

