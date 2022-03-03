A Celebration of Irish Music

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Canada Ireland Foundation invites you to enjoy an intimate, live concert in celebration of Irish Heritage Month.
Featuring acclaimed Irish fiddle player Aoife Ní Bhriain and beloved Canadian folk-musician Tom Power.
Friday, March 11, at 8pm at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Toronto.
Tickets $21 – $32. Cash bar.
Info & Tickets: https://bit.ly/3IJw7yi
Location Address - 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1A6
Event Price - $21 - $32
Location ID - 566274