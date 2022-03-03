A Celebration of Irish Music

Canada Ireland Foundation invites you to enjoy an intimate, live concert in celebration of Irish Heritage Month.

Featuring acclaimed Irish fiddle player Aoife Ní Bhriain and beloved Canadian folk-musician Tom Power.

Friday, March 11, at 8pm at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Toronto.

Tickets $21 – $32. Cash bar.

Info & Tickets: https://bit.ly/3IJw7yi