The Annex Singers presents a dramatic reading of Dylan Thomas’s classic narrative “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” with choral works by Morley, Rossini and Walton. Richard Partington (actor), Melanie Conly (soprano), Joshua Clemenger (tenor), Parker Clements (bass), Kelly Lefaive (fiddle), and Derek Gray (percussion). Free; donations appreciated. Premieres Dec 12 at 7:30 pm; access until Jan 3. http://www.annexsingers.com