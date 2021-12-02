A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns! The award-winning theatrical adaptation will once again fill the historic Campbell House Museum with mirth, music, and merriment! This year’s presentation will take the form of an intimate staged reading of the original and critically-acclaimed script. Cast members from the 2019 production will bring the story to life for a seated audience in the museum’s historic ballroom – inviting them to experience the sights and sounds of Dickens’ beloved tale through the magic of theatre-of-the-mind.

“★★★★★ – Brilliant!” – NOW Magazine

Four performances only. Tickets are only $15.

