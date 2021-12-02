Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 2, 2021

A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns! The award-winning theatrical adaptation will once again fill the historic Campbell House Museum with mirth, music, and merriment! This year’s presentation will take the form of an intimate staged reading of the original and critically-acclaimed script. Cast members from the 2019 production will bring the story to life for a seated audience in the museum’s historic ballroom – inviting them to experience the sights and sounds of Dickens’ beloved tale through the magic of theatre-of-the-mind.

“★★★★★ – Brilliant!” – NOW Magazine

Four performances only. Tickets are only $15.

Location Address - 160 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3H3

Event Price - $15

Thu, Dec 16th, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to Sat, Dec 18th, 2021

Concert or Performance

Theatre

