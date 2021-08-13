A Comedy Show: Nour Hadidi & Friends

Nour Hadidi & friends is the best way to kick off your Saturday night in Toronto. Featuring a stacked lineup of the best comedians both in the scene and from out-of-town. Also features:

Rob Bebenek (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, JFL)

Courtney Gilmour (Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, The Comedy Network)

Zabrina Douglas (Things Black Girls Say, Sirius XM)

Arthur Simeon (Just for Laughs, CBC’s the Debaters)

September 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20+tax in advance and $25+tax at the door at Toronto’s famous Comedy Bar.

—————-

COVID 19 PROCEDURES & VENUE INFORMATION

– As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions.

– All customers are required to wearing a mask while entering the building and being seated – No exceptions!

– While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.

– When going to the washroom, or exiting the venue, you are again required to wear a mask.

Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your table.

All ticket prices include HST unless otherwise stated

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue.

The use of smoke machines and strobe, flashing lights or lasers may occur during performances.