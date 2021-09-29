Readers' Choice 2021

A Comedy Show: Nour Hadidi & Friends

Nour Hadidi & friends is the best way to kick off your Saturday night in Toronto. Featuring a stacked lineup.

Sep 29, 2021

20 20 people viewed this event.

Nour Hadidi & friends is the best way to kick off your Saturday night in Toronto. Featuring a stacked lineup of the best comedians both in the scene and from out-of-town.

Rob Bebenek (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, JFL)

Courtney Gilmour (Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, The Comedy Network)

Zabrina Douglas (Things Black Girls Say, Sirius XM)

Arthur Simeon (Just for Laughs, CBC’s the Debaters)

Oct 9 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20+tax in advance and $25+tax at the door at Toronto’s famous Comedy Bar.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 20+tax

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 9th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

NOW Magazine