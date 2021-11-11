A Comedy Show: Nour Hadidi & Friends

Nour Hadidi & friends is the best way to kick off your Saturday night in Toronto. Featuring a stacked lineup of the best comedians both in the scene and from out-of-town; hilarious host Nour Hadidi (Comedy Central Arabia) and puppies.

Chris Sandiford (Netflix, TO Sketchfest)

John Mostyn (Best of Comedy, CBC Radio)

Hoodo Hersi (Opened for Hasan Minhaj, Just for Laughs)

Amy Bugg (San Fransisco Sketchfest, Limestone comedy festival)

Tickets are $20+tax in advance and $25+tax at the door at Toronto’s famous Comedy Bar.

COVID 19 INFORMATION & ACCESSIBILITY:

All theatre patrons are required to show proof of full vaccination along with a government issued photo ID in order to attend a performance at Comedy Bar. There must be at least 14 days passed since your second dose. No refunds will be issued for patrons turned away at the door due to non-compliance. Screenshots are fine but photos of ID or vaccine receipts will not be accepted.

You must wear a mask at all times inside the bar, except for when you are seated.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.

The use of smoke machines and strobe, flashing lights or lasers may occur during performances