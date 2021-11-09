A Holiday Ho-Ho-Ho-Down

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Tom and Erica are coming out of hibernation for the first time since 2019 and hitting Comedy Bar Mainstage with.
Tom and Erica are coming out of hibernation for the first time since 2019 and hitting Comedy Bar Mainstage with a new fresh show of sketch comedy. Featuring Tom Hearn and Erica Gellert, and live music from The Hazard Pay.
*Tickets are $20.00 each with a portion of sale being donated to DAREarts.
** Please contact us on Facebook or Instagram about group discounts.
Tom & Erica are an award winning sketch comedy duo. Featuring Tom Hearn (Hot Takes, Gay Garbage) and Erica Gellert (The Sketchersons, Low Rise Queens). As a Duo they have been featured in: Toronto Sketchfest (2017, 2018 *winners of the Sketchiest Sketch Troupe , 2019), Montreal Sketchfest (2018, 2019), Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival (2019), Fundy Fringe (2018 * Winners of Best Ensemble), NC Comedy Arts Festival (2017) and more.
Follow us:
IG: @tomanderica
CHECK OUT DAREarts: https://darearts.com/why-us/
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20.00 per person
Location ID - 560934