A Holiday Ho-Ho-Ho-Down

Nov 9, 2021

Tom and Erica are coming out of hibernation for the first time since 2019 and hitting Comedy Bar Mainstage with a new fresh show of sketch comedy. Featuring Tom Hearn and Erica Gellert, and live music from The Hazard Pay.

*Tickets are $20.00 each with a portion of sale being donated to DAREarts. 
** Please contact us on Facebook or Instagram about group discounts.

Tom & Erica are an award winning sketch comedy duo. Featuring Tom Hearn (Hot Takes, Gay Garbage) and Erica Gellert (The Sketchersons, Low Rise Queens). As a Duo they have been featured in: Toronto Sketchfest (2017, 2018 *winners of the Sketchiest Sketch Troupe , 2019), Montreal Sketchfest (2018, 2019), Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival (2019), Fundy Fringe (2018 * Winners of Best Ensemble), NC Comedy Arts Festival (2017) and more.

IG: @tomanderica
CHECK OUT DAREarts: https://darearts.com/why-us/

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20.00 per person

Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021 @ 06:30 PM to
Fri, Dec 10th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

