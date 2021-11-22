Readers' Choice 2021

A Light Ahead – Singing Out’s Holiday Show

Nov 22, 2021

Singing Out!, Toronto’s largest 2SLGBTQQIA+ choir, is back on stage for a one-night performance. Come join us for our Holiday show and celebrate the season. For the first time on stage since 2019, our chorus has put together a show full of light and joy.

Filled with songs to bring in the season, Singing Out’s, mixed-voice choir is sure to entertain. Bringing us back to together for an in-person live event is a dream come true. We can’t wait to share this special moment with everyone on December 11th, at 8 pm at the Bluma Appel Theatre.

Date And Time
Sat, Dec 11th, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music
 
 

