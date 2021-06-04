The course of true love never did run smooth.

Toronto Film School’s upcoming live-streamed production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream Redux, directed by Jonathan Whittaker, brings a modern twist to Shakespeare’s classic – setting it in the corporate downtown of Toronto and the wilds of Edwards Gardens. Love is told, unfolded, unrequited, misinterpreted and found again, all in the magic of one night.

Show Times:

– Wednesday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT)

– Thursday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

– Friday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT)

Tune in here: https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/midsummer-nights-dream-redux/