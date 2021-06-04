NOW MagazineAll EventsA Midsummer Night’s Dream Redux

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Redux

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Redux

by
8 8 people viewed this event.

The course of true love never did run smooth.
Toronto Film School’s upcoming live-streamed production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream Redux, directed by Jonathan Whittaker, brings a modern twist to Shakespeare’s classic – setting it in the corporate downtown of Toronto and the wilds of Edwards Gardens. Love is told, unfolded, unrequited, misinterpreted and found again, all in the magic of one night.

Show Times:
– Wednesday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT)
– Thursday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT)
– Friday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m. (EDT)

Tune in here: https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/midsummer-nights-dream-redux/

 

Date And Time

2021-06-16 @ 08:30 AM to
2021-06-18 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.