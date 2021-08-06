COVID-19

Aug 6, 2021

A Night with Frank and Judy

Frank Sinatra & Judy Garland are arguably two of the most iconic entertainers of the past century.
Come experience the magic of these two unforgettable legends in the Broadway World “Best Cabaret Toronto”- winning show A Night with Frank & Judy!

Let this outstanding cast of singers, dancers & comedians take you back to the golden age of music and musicals through stories, impressions, video, and, of course, music that will have you singing along all night! Our Guys & Dolls will transport you to the marvelous Rat Pack Era through duets, dance and scenes in this classic Golden Age Variety Show Live at The Medley! August 14, 6 and 8:30 pm. $30 or $25 dining minimum. themedley.ca.

Additional Details

Your Email Address - Office@themedley.ca

Venue Address - 2026 Yonge Street

Date And Time
2021-08-14 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-08-14 @ 08:30 PM

Location
2026 Yonge Street, The Medley

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

