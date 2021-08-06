A Night with Frank and Judy

Frank Sinatra & Judy Garland are arguably two of the most iconic entertainers of the past century.

Come experience the magic of these two unforgettable legends in the Broadway World “Best Cabaret Toronto”- winning show A Night with Frank & Judy!

Let this outstanding cast of singers, dancers & comedians take you back to the golden age of music and musicals through stories, impressions, video, and, of course, music that will have you singing along all night! Our Guys & Dolls will transport you to the marvelous Rat Pack Era through duets, dance and scenes in this classic Golden Age Variety Show Live at The Medley! August 14, 6 and 8:30 pm. $30 or $25 dining minimum. themedley.ca.