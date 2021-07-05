A Performance by Edzi’u

Edzi’u is a 2S Tahltan and inland Tlingit sound artist, songwriter, composer. They were born in the Yukon and raised in Whitehorse, YT, spending a large part of that time in their traditional territory of Dease Lake, BC. They received a Degree in Music Composition at Vancouver Community College in 2019. Edzi’u has been performing nationally for the better part of ten years, in festivals, galleries and living rooms. Their roles in performance life have ranged from solo performer, to choir soprano, actor, and concert coordinator. Currently their art practice centres on weaving electronic soundscapes with audio manipulation, while drawing on classical songwriting elements. Their music and sound installations have been featured on CBC Radio Reclaimed, Talking Stick festival, shown in Tkaronto’s film festival imagineNATIVE 2018 as well as 2019, while debuting internationally in 2019 at the Document Film Festival in Glasgow, Scotland. Jul 8 at 6 pm.

Please email brianna@aceart.org for the meeting link.

This event is happening as part of the programming intervention, Digital Anti-Matter Anti-Manifesto, curated by gijiit.

gijiit is a curatorial collective consisting of members Jas M. Morgan and Adrienne Huard, based in Tkaronto and Miiskwaagamiwiziibiing. The collective concentrates on community-engaged Indigenous art dealing with themes of gender, sex, and sexuality.