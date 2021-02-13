Reading by Menominee poet Chrystos. The reading will be followed by a conversation between Chrystos and Lee Maracle. March 7 at 4 pm.

Please access the reading through the following Zoom link: http://tinyurl.com/168037dn (No registration required.)

Two-spirit activist and visual artist, Chrystos is the author of five poetry books, including Not Vanishing, Fire Power, and Dream On. Committed to Native rights, social justice, and feminism, she is the winner of the Audre Lorde International Poetry Competition and the Sappho Award of Distinction from the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice. She lives in Tacoma, WA.

Sto: lo author Lee Maracle has published many critically acclaimed literary works, including the novels Daughters are Forever, Ravensong, and Celia’s Song, and non-fiction titles like Memory Serves: Oratories. The winner of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Premier’s Award for Excellence in the Arts for Ontario, she lives in Toronto.