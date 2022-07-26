Readers' Choice 2021

A Roast Of Ice And Fire

Jul 26, 2022

A Roast Of Ice And Fire

A Game of Thrones-themed Roast presented by Roastmaster Bash

CALLING ALL LORDS AND LADIES! You’ve been summoned to THE ROAST OF ICE AND FIRE!

To coincide with the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon, Roast Master Sebastiano “Bash” Fazio gathers Canada’s most hilariously savage comics to play your favourite characters from George RR Martin’s epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, and the hit television series Game of Thrones. Call the stage Kings Landing, because it’s gonna get BURNED to the ground. (metaphorically, of course)

ONE NIGHT ONLY! A night guaranteed to be no ice, all fire. Aug 23 at 9 pm. $23. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca. Get your tickets now!

CONTENT WARNING! This is a ROAST SHOW. As such, no topic is off limits. While the goal is always to be funny first, we cannot guarantee sensitive subject matter won’t be joked about. Please exercise discretion when buying tickets!

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $23

Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

