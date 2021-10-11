Halloween

Oct 10, 2021

Mahjong Mafia presents comedy Inspired by past relationships headlined by improv troupe Affirmative Action. Oct 21 at 8 pm, doors 7:30 pm. $20. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth, second floor. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-show-about-your-ex-comedy-inspired-by-past-relationships-tickets-183866679187

Every show will be based on audience members’ wonderful or not so wonderful past relationships. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in Toronto.

Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background who have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament. 

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20

Thu, Oct 21st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

