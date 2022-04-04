Mahjong Mafia presents A Show About Your Ex: Comedy Inspired by Past Relationships! Every show will be based on audience members’ wonderful or not so wonderful past relationships. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in Toronto.

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined each week by some of the best comedians in Toronto! Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival World’s Greatest Improv Festival and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-show-about-your-ex-comedy-inspired-by-past-relationships-tickets-211812315337

April 7, doors: 7:30 pm.