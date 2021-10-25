Halloween

A Show About Your Ex: Comedy Inspired by Past Relationships

Mahjong Mafia presents A Show About Your Ex: Comedy Inspired by Past Relationships. Every show will be based on audience.

Oct 25, 2021

A Show About Your Ex: Comedy Inspired by Past Relationships

Mahjong Mafia presents A Show About Your Ex: Comedy Inspired by Past Relationships. Every show will be based on audience members’ wonderful or not so wonderful past relationships. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in Toronto. Doors 7:30 pm. $15. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-show-about-your-ex-comedy-inspired-by-past-relationships-tickets-183866679187?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined each week by some of the best comedians in Toronto.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $15

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 28th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

