A Show About Your Ex: Comedy Inspired by Past Relationships

Mahjong Mafia show will be based on audience members’ wonderful or not so wonderful past relationships.

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined each week by some of the best comedians in Toronto! Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-show-about-your-ex-comedy-inspired-by-past-relationships-tickets-183866679187?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Doors 7:30 pm.