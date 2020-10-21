A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza Eleganza ONLINE!

NOW MagazineAll EventsA Sketch Comedy Extravaganza Eleganza ONLINE!

Queer-forward original sketch comedy revue. Nov 2 from 8-10 pm. Online.

FEATURING: Tricia Black, King Chiu, Monica Garrido, Tom Hearn, Marshall Lorenzo, Selena Vyle, Jillian Welsh. Director: Kirsten Rasmussen Musical Director: Ayaka Kinugawa

facebook.com/events/357039375740549

 

2020-11-02 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-11-02 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy
 
 

