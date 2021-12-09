A Snowy Soiree with Sara & Alicia

As the snow settles this holiday season, enjoy a musical evening of classic tunes and modern hits with a jazzy twist. Inspired by Sinatra, Fitzgerald and mid century charm, singers Sara Shanazarian (Dead Reckoning, Twinsations, Little Shop, Hair), Alicia Barban (Dead Reckoning, Grease, Million Dollar Quartet, Gentleman’s Guide) and pianist Christoph Ibrahim will set your nostalgic senses alight, in a soirée that is sure to put you and your family in the holiday spirit.