Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

A Snowy Soiree with Sara & Alicia

Dec 8, 2021

A Snowy Soiree with Sara & Alicia

17 17 people viewed this event.

As the snow settles this holiday season, enjoy a musical evening of classic tunes and modern hits with a jazzy twist. Inspired by Sinatra, Fitzgerald and mid century charm, singers Sara Shanazarian (Dead Reckoning, Twinsations, Little Shop, Hair), Alicia Barban (Dead Reckoning, Grease, Million Dollar Quartet, Gentleman’s Guide) and pianist Christoph Ibrahim will set your nostalgic senses alight, in a soirée that is sure to put you and your family in the holiday spirit.

Additional Details

Location Address - 76 Wychwood, Toronto, Ontario, Studio 176

Event Price - $25

Location ID - 566796

Date And Time

Wed, Dec 22nd, 2021 @ 7:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Wychwood Theatre

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine