A Super Secret Stand-Up Show

The lineup is top secret classified information but all we can say is it will feature a mix of Canada’s top professional comedians and a few surprise drop-ins too. Your host John Mostyn presents comedians who have performed at Just For Laughs, Netflix, CBC, MTV, Comedy Central and much more.

This show will not disappoint!

August 6 at 7 pm. $23 online, $28 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.