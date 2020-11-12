NOW MagazineAll EventsA Tafelmusik Christmas

Co-curated by Ivars Taurins and Elisa Citterio, this festive program brings members of Tafelmusik’s choir and orchestra together for the first time in 2020. A Joyous chorus and tender chorales from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio are paired with a radiant chorus from Charpentier’s Christmas Pastorale, and with richly harmonized baroque arrangements of Christmas carols.

The orchestral works evoke the many moods and emotions associated with Christmas, from the irrepressible exuberance of Vivaldi’s La Pastorella to the elegance of French noels arranged by Lalande and Corrette to the charm of Heinichen’s Pastorale.  Dec 10 at 8 pm. $25, $32. https://my.tafelmusik.org/968/1013

Single ticket buyers will be able to re-access the concert for a full 48 hours after the broadcast date, until December 12, 2020 at 7:59 pm.

Deluxe tickets: Get extended 1-week access to A Tafelmusik Christmas and a digital house program with a deluxe ticket.

Virtual Event

 

2020-12-10 @ 08:00 PM
2020-12-10 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

