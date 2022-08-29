Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 28, 2022

A Very Funny Show

A Very Funny Show is honestly one of the best stand-up shows around. Instead of a show with a huge line-up, we focus on having 3-4 of the best comedians around, and give them more time to have fun.

Special guests include Scott Thompson, Clare Belford and Pat Thornton. Hosted by Helder Brum.

Seating is limited, so grab your tickets fast.

$20 online/$25 doors

ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-very-funny-show-tickets-409612450867

Location Address - 838 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1M2

Event Price - $20 advance/$25 doors

Fri, Sep 2nd, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

