A Welcome Return: Gimeno & The TSO

Gustavo Gimeno’s long-anticipated in-person début as Music Director promises to be an emotional concert experience remembered for years to come.

Oct 13, 2021

Gustavo Gimeno’s long-anticipated in-person début as Music Director promises to be an emotional concert experience remembered for years to come as audiences return to Roy Thomson Hall for the first time since March 2020. Anthony Barfield’s Invictus—a 2020 composition that reflects on this unique moment in time and delivers a stirring ode to humanity’s capacity for resilience—serves as the season-opening fanfare, while Jazz Age spirit and celebratory flourish ring out in Hindemith’s blazing Concert Music for Strings and Brass. And Schubert’s free-flowing melodic gifts are on full display in his warmhearted and easygoing Fifth Symphony—a welcome moment of clarity and beauty amid complex times. Nov 10, 11 & 13 at 8 pm. $35-$163. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor     

Anthony Barfield: Invictus (Canadian Première)

Haydn: Overture to L’isola disabitata (The Desert Island)

Hindemith: Concert Music for Strings and Brass

Schubert: Symphony No. 5   

Additional Details

Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $35-$163

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sat, Nov 13th, 2021 to

Location
Roy Thomson Hall

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

