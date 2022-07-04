The Whore Store Presents… Aborted. Produced by Amanda Custodio & Marlena Kaesler. Aborted is a show celebrating the reproductive rights of women & trans folks, ultimately celebrating one’s right to choose. Abortions are such a taboo subject & quite possibly one of the most shamed things someone could do in this society. The proof ? The fact that 1/4 women in Canada has had an abortion, yet most people couldn’t name one person in their life who has had one. Because oftentimes when someone speaks up about an abortion, they’re either shamed or the room goes quiet. This show is about breaking stigmas through laughter. Featuring Toronto’s funniest comics, we have Sandra Battaglini, Cassie Cao, Anna Luo, Laura Di Labio, & the Legendary Martha Chaves.

Happening July 14 at SoCap Comedy at 8:30 PM. Second Floor. Pwyc. All proceeds go to planned parenthood.