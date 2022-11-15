Acoustic Harvest Presents The Pairs and Basset

- News
Two groups with stunning harmonies and beautiful instrumentation.
The Pairs:
“Their infectious energy, joy, and talent had the entire audience enraptured immediately and they have become the band most requested to return ever since.”-Miranda Mulholland -AD Muskoka Music Festival
Basset:
“…Its an astounding sound…close your eyes and listen; I bet these harmonies will give you chills.”
– Ear to the Ground
Tickets $30 online/$35 cash@door
Location Address - 300 McIntosh St Scarborough ON
