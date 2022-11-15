Readers' Choice 2021

Acoustic Harvest Presents The Pairs and Basset

Nov 14, 2022

1 1 people viewed this event.

Two groups with stunning harmonies and beautiful instrumentation.

The Pairs:

“Their infectious energy, joy, and talent had the entire audience enraptured immediately and they have become the band most requested to return ever since.”-Miranda Mulholland -AD Muskoka Music Festival

Basset:

“…Its an astounding sound…close your eyes and listen; I bet these harmonies will give you chills.”
– Ear to the Ground

Tickets $30 online/$35 cash@door

Additional Details

Location Address - 300 McIntosh St Scarborough ON

Event Price - $30

Date And Time

Sat, Dec 10th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

