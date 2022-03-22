Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 22, 2022

Come one, come all, to the Actor’s Nightmare… if you dare!

A partially improvised variety show, featuring Toronto’s finest emerging actors, improvisers and comedians! All the actors have been provided with well-known scripts to read from, and are then paired with an improvised scene partner who has no prior knowledge of the scene… and hilarity ensues. It’s an evening where anything can happen!

Cast: DAVID HUDON, EDWARD CHOI, GULED ABDI, FIONA SAUDER, CHELSEA LARKIN, NADINE DJOURY, EMMA BANIGAN, TIYAWNDA KARINA PRECIOUS

Musical Accompaniment: JORDAN ARMSTRONG

With your hosts: JORDAN SHORE and TAYLOR HRELJAC

Your ticket includes: admission to the show, your choice of Left Field beer, admission to the Actor’s Nightmare after-party.

Location Address - 464 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G8

Event Price - $20

Mon, Mar 28th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

El Mocambo

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
