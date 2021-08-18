Ad Space: A Comedy Show

- News
Ad Space is the first stand-up comedy show that has hundreds of thousands of sponsors. In between being entertained by the Toronto’s best comedians, you will be exposed to so much sponsored content you will surely die
Tickets here!
https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14572
Hosted by Amar Singh And Kyle Patan
Standup from
Alex Ateah
Jack Hirschfield
Hoodo Hersi
Anna Menzies
Alex Handy
Hanif Jetha
Headlined by the great Zabrina Douglas!
Event Price - $10
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W