Ad Space: A Comedy Show

Aug 18, 2021

Ad Space: A Comedy Show

Ad Space is the first stand-up comedy show that has hundreds of thousands of sponsors. In between being entertained by the Toronto’s best comedians, you will be exposed to so much sponsored content you will surely die

Tickets here!
https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14572

Hosted by Amar Singh And Kyle Patan
Standup from
Alex Ateah
Jack Hirschfield
Hoodo Hersi
Anna Menzies
Alex Handy
Hanif Jetha

Headlined by the great Zabrina Douglas!

Additional Details

Event Price - $10

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W

Date And Time
2021-08-31 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-08-31 @ 09:30 PM

Location
945 Bloor St W, 945 Bloor St W

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

