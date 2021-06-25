AFROFEST 2021 Drive-in Edition, produced in collaboration with the Beaches Jazz Festival, takes place on July 17, 2021 and July 18, 2021. Featuring LIVE performances by Imah (Senegal), Steele and the Hardcore Band (Jamaica), Donne Roberts (Madagascar), Slim Flex (Ghana) and DJ Shaqt (Rwanda), this two-night showcase is one you won’t want to miss! Food vendors will be at the venue offering a wide variety of deliciously flavourful African and Caribbean dishes. This is a ticketed event (one pass admits as many guests as their vehicle has seatbelts). Come out celebrate the return of Afrofest, Toronto’s premier celebration of African culture and music!