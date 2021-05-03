Agustín Barrios Tribute

Online video tribute to the influential guitarist you’ve never heard of: Agustín Barrios, also known as Nitsuga Mangoré, who was a virtuoso and toured most of the Americas and some of Europe in the first half of the 20th century. Join Ramsés Calderón, Canada’s premier Barrios scholar and archivist, and guitarist Erez Sussman, M.Mus and National Gold Medal recipient (RCM), as they explore the music and legacy of this master. May 8 at 6 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/294439355500126

Born in Paraguay, he went through many transformations during his journeys before settling in El Salvador where he taught for his final years. A bohemian, romantic, poet, and musician exhibiting the utmost dedication to his craft, Barrios was a man of the people–inspiring countless audiences while playing small remote towns and large concert halls in urban centres. Difficult as it was to be a mainstream artist of indigenous ancestry during his time, he was proud of his roots and helped raise the status of art in the Americas in the eyes of the world.

Thanks to support from the Ontario Arts Council, Casa Maíz is proud to present a video tribute to the maestro Agustin Barrios Mangoré.

ACKNOWLEGEMENT

Presented by Casa Maíz Cultural Centre

Produced by Erez Sussman

Support by Ontario Arts Council