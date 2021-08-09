Guild Festival Theatre presents the outdoor playful reimagining of the beloved classic. All ages. Aug 18-29. Various times. $22.19-$32.79. Guild Park & Gardens, 201 Guildwood Parkway. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/alice-in-wonderland-tickets-161938708035

When Alice follows a white rabbit, she finds herself in a strange world full of unusual characters. Based on the literary classic by Lewis Carroll, Alice encounters the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and many more as she adventures through Wonderland.

Adapted by David Savoy, Directed by Tyler J. Seguin

Featuring Muhaddisah Batool, Cayne Kitagawa, Anne-Marie Krytiuk, Michael Williamson, Lauren Wolanski, and Kiana Woo as Alice. Designed by Nancy Anne Perrin.

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday August 18th, 7:30pm (Preview)

Thursday August 19th, 7:30pm (Opening)

Friday August 20th, 7:30pm

Saturday August 21st, 3:30pm

Saturday August 21st, 7:30pm

Sunday August 22nd, 3:30pm

Sunday August 22nd, 7:30pm

Tuesday August 24, 7:30pm

Wednesday August 25th, 7:30pm

Thursday August 26th, 7:30pm

Friday August 27th, 7:30pm

Saturday August 28th, 3:30pm

Saturday August 28th, 7:30pm

Sunday August 29th, 3:30pm

Sunday August 29th, 7:30pm

Alice in Wonderland is supported in part by the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, and ShowLoveTO.

The health of our artists and community is of the utmost importance and Guild Festival Theatre is implementing rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure that the cast, crew and audience remains safe throughout these activities. For additional information about policy on COVID-19 precautions and inclement weather, please visit our website.