All Asian Friday Night Confessional: Comedy Show

Mahjong Mafia presents All Asian Friday Night Confessional! This month we have an entirely Asian cast! This is Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city!

Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fueled by real life secrets submitted by the audience.

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined each week by some of the best comedians in Toronto. Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background that have performed at events such as Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

July 15 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $20. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/friday-night-confessional-tickets-211870017927