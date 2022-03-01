Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show

Mar 1, 2022

All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show

10 10 people viewed this event.

Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! Toronto’s hottest improv show features some of our best Asian comedians in the city that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride! If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Featuring:

Edward Choi (Korean)
Amrutha Krishnan (Indian)
Antony Hall (Chinese)
Bita Joudaki (Iranian)
Alfred Chow (Chinese)
Marie Sotto (Philippines/Chinese)
Shaun Hunter (½ Indian)

Tickets: https://allofusareasian.eventbrite.ca

Doors: 8 pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 562969

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 19th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine