Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! Toronto’s hottest improv show features some of our best Asian comedians in the city that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride! If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!
Featuring:
Edward Choi (Korean)
Amrutha Krishnan (Indian)
Antony Hall (Chinese)
Bita Joudaki (Iranian)
Alfred Chow (Chinese)
Marie Sotto (Philippines/Chinese)
Shaun Hunter (½ Indian)
Tickets: https://allofusareasian.eventbrite.ca
Doors: 8 pm
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $20
