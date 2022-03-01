Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! Toronto’s hottest improv show features some of our best Asian comedians in the city that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride! If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Featuring:

Edward Choi (Korean)

Amrutha Krishnan (Indian)

Antony Hall (Chinese)

Bita Joudaki (Iranian)

Alfred Chow (Chinese)

Marie Sotto (Philippines/Chinese)

Shaun Hunter (½ Indian)

Tickets: https://allofusareasian.eventbrite.ca

Doors: 8 pm