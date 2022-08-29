A comedy show featuring some of the best Asian comedians in the city! Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! This is Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Tickets: https://allasian.eventbrite.ca

Doors: 8:00 pm