Toronto’s hottest improv show features some of our best Asian comedians in the city!

About this event

Back again after making its debut last month which sold out in record time! Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! This is Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Featuring:

Edward Choi (Korea)

Amrutha Krishnan (India)

Franco Nguyen (Vietnam)

Chrissy Sharma (India)

Alfred Chow (Hong Kong)

Rush Kazi (Bangladesh)

Shaun Hunter (½ Indian)

Tickets: https://allasian.eventbrite.ca

Doors: 8pm. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.