All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show

Jul 20, 2022

A comedy show featuring some of the best Asian comedians in the city! Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! This is Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

August 8 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/all-of-us-are-asian

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 8th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

