Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! Highlighting some of the best Asian comedians in the city! This is Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

August 5 at 8:30 pm (door 8 pm). $20. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/all-of-us-are-asian-tickets-303259305747