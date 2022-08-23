Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 22, 2022

A comedy show featuring some of the best Asian comedians in the city! Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Asian: Comedy Show! This is Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride. If it’s date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Tickets: https://allasian.eventbrite.ca

Doors: 8:00 pm

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 562969

Fri, Sep 2nd, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

