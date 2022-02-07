All Star B*tches Comedy Show is back baby! A full throttle stand-up comedy show with a star-studded cast of Toronto’s top b*tches! This show is gonna ROCK! Check out this frickin’ lineup featuring pro comics who’ve appeared on TV, Just For Laughs, JLF, Winnipeg and Halifax Comedy Festivals, NXNE and more! 90 mins of pure bliss!

Juliana Rodrigues, Jen Sakato, Demi Ellis, Al Val, Cassie Cao, Dena Jackson and Anjelica Scannura.

Join us! Sat Feb 19 at 8:30 pm at Comedy Bar! Just $15 cover!

Adv tix: ComedyBar.ca or PuffMama.ca

About the producer: For 13 lucky years Puff Mama ran the nefarious Underground Comedy/Cafe 240, bringing in the best cutting edge comedy in the world! Many many comedians called it home and their favourite place to hang. But after Covid forced us to close our doors, we found a new home at Comedy Bar! And we are going to bring you a fun and diverse comedy show with the best talent every Wednesday night!