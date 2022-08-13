Readers' Choice 2021

All Star B*tches Comedy Show

Aug 13, 2022

All Star B*tches Comedy Show

12 12 people viewed this event.

Join us for a super fun comedy show featuring some of Toronto’s top female comics!

This month we have the hilarious Fiona O’Brien headlining!

With supporting acts:

Plus a surprise guest act and host Jo Baker (Underground Comedy), this is going to be a helluva comedy show!

Sat Aug 20th, 8:30pm. Just $20!

About your headliner:

After Emigrating from Dublin Ireland to Toronto Canada in 2012 Fiona began on a quest to stamp out the racism that the Irish face….One Lucky Charm at a time.

Fiona knows the Irish are not a race, but she cannot pronounce Xenophobia. Fiona quickly established herself by winning over audiences: A finalist in the Toronto Comedy Brawl, Semi Finalist at Funny Women UK. Toronto’s SheDot festival. Featured on CBC’s Lol . Featured on JFL and She’s So Funny on Sirius XM. Yuk Yuks, Halifax Comedy Festival. Boston Comedy Festival.

Comedy Album ‘Magically Malicious’ out now on iTunes  and Spotify.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 20th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

