All Star B*tches Comedy Show

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Join us for a super fun comedy show featuring some of Toronto’s top female comics!
This month we have the hilarious Fiona O’Brien headlining!
With supporting acts:
Plus a surprise guest act and host Jo Baker (Underground Comedy), this is going to be a helluva comedy show!
Sat Aug 20th, 8:30pm. Just $20!
After Emigrating from Dublin Ireland to Toronto Canada in 2012 Fiona began on a quest to stamp out the racism that the Irish face….One Lucky Charm at a time.
Fiona knows the Irish are not a race, but she cannot pronounce Xenophobia. Fiona quickly established herself by winning over audiences: A finalist in the Toronto Comedy Brawl, Semi Finalist at Funny Women UK. Toronto’s SheDot festival. Featured on CBC’s Lol . Featured on JFL and She’s So Funny on Sirius XM. Yuk Yuks, Halifax Comedy Festival. Boston Comedy Festival.
Comedy Album ‘Magically Malicious’ out now on iTunes and Spotify.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 560934