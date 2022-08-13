All Star B*tches Comedy Show

Join us for a super fun comedy show featuring some of Toronto’s top female comics!

This month we have the hilarious Fiona O’Brien headlining!

With supporting acts:

Demi Ellis – Croatian comedian and producer of Kulture Shock Comedy.

Allie Pearse, writer for Letterkenny, and comic who’s prepping for her JFL42 show!

Plus a surprise guest act and host Jo Baker (Underground Comedy), this is going to be a helluva comedy show!

Sat Aug 20th, 8:30pm. Just $20!

About your headliner:

After Emigrating from Dublin Ireland to Toronto Canada in 2012 Fiona began on a quest to stamp out the racism that the Irish face….One Lucky Charm at a time.

Fiona knows the Irish are not a race, but she cannot pronounce Xenophobia. Fiona quickly established herself by winning over audiences: A finalist in the Toronto Comedy Brawl, Semi Finalist at Funny Women UK. Toronto’s SheDot festival. Featured on CBC’s Lol . Featured on JFL and She’s So Funny on Sirius XM. Yuk Yuks, Halifax Comedy Festival. Boston Comedy Festival.

Comedy Album ‘Magically Malicious’ out now on iTunes and Spotify.