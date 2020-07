Brown Eyes Entertainment in association with the Drake Hotel & DJAGILE.COM present: ALL VINYL EVERYTHING – No Laptops. No Serato. Just Turntables & Vinyl.

This long weekend Sunday, August 2, join Joshua Lucas and residents Mista Jiggz, DJ Agile and DJ MENSA as we play the best in reggae, soca, and everything else fit to press on wax.

#AllVinylEverythingTO

Follow www.twitch.tv/allvinyleverything August 2 from 7 pm ET/4 pm PT and lime with us!