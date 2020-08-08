“All You Need” is a stand-up show, mixed with a bit of variety (characters, music, videos, who knows!) and it’s a laugh for all who need it.

Hosted by Luba Magnus with Amy Bugg, Brendan D’Souza, Leonard Chan, Rebecca Reeds, Garrett Jamieson and Brandon Ash-Mohammed.

It’s a fun silly time, and 20% of ticket sales will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Rescue. August 21 at 8 pm. $80 (table of four tickets).

Visit comedybar.ca for tickets (advance only) and health/safety guidelines, because the important thing is for everyone to be safe.

https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14315