Luba Magnus

by Luba Magnus
 
“All You Need” is a stand-up show, mixed with a bit of variety (characters, music, videos, who knows!) and it’s a laugh for all who need it.

Hosted by Luba Magnus with Amy Bugg, Brendan D’Souza, Leonard Chan, Rebecca Reeds, Garrett Jamieson and Brandon Ash-Mohammed.

It’s a fun silly time, and 20% of ticket sales will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Rescue. August 21 at 8 pm. $80 (table of four tickets).

Visit comedybar.ca for tickets (advance only) and health/safety guidelines, because the important thing is for everyone to be safe.

https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14315

 

2020-08-21 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

945 Bloor St W, 945 Bloor Street West
 

Comedy Bar
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy
 
 
 

Comedy Bar

Luba Magnus
Luba Magnus is a staple talent in the Toronto comedy scene, with a unique style mixing her stand-up with music and drawings.

