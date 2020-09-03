“All You Need” hopes to be that thing you needed today, and more! It’s a stand-up show, mixed with a bit of variety (characters, music, videos, who knows!) and it’s a laugh for all who need it.

Hosted by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, CBC Comedy) and featuring some of the best comics in the city from JFL, Winnipeg Comedy Fest, and more!

Featuring:

Cathryn Naiker

Karis Anderson

Jessica Perkins

Selby Nixon

Zabrina Douglas

Rhiannon Archer

It’s a fun silly time, and 20% of ticket sales will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Rescue (www.secondharvest.ca/)