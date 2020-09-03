NOW MagazineAll EventsAll You Need

All You Need

All You Need

by
126 126 people viewed this event.

“All You Need” hopes to be that thing you needed today, and more! It’s a stand-up show, mixed with a bit of variety (characters, music, videos, who knows!) and it’s a laugh for all who need it.

Hosted by Luba Magnus (SiriusXM, CBC Comedy) and featuring some of the best comics in the city from JFL, Winnipeg Comedy Fest, and more!

Featuring:

Cathryn Naiker
Karis Anderson
Jessica Perkins
Selby Nixon
Zabrina Douglas
Rhiannon Archer

It’s a fun silly time, and 20% of ticket sales will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Rescue (www.secondharvest.ca/)

Additional Details

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-09-11 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-09-11 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Comedy Bar
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.